Three water company bosses have given up their bonuses in recognition of the public anger over sewage pollution in Britain’s rivers.

Chief executives Nicola Shaw of Yorkshire Water, Sarah Bentley of Thames Water and Susan Davy of South West Water have declined to accept bonuses potentially totalling over £1 million.

Ms Shaw said she understands the “strength of feeling” on river pollution and decided to refuse what would have been her first bonus since arriving at the company in May 2022.

Annual reports show she could have received between £600,000 and £800,000 if the company met its performance targets for the year.

Last year, the company paid out £878,000 in bonuses to directors.

Ms Shaw said: “I understand the strength of feeling about the issues linked to river health which is why I’ve decided that this year I won’t be accepting a bonus.

“This is the right thing to do and I’m committed to improving Yorkshire Water’s performance.

“Our turnaround plan is already under way: our Environmental Performance Assessment (EPA) has improved to a 3* company, we are tunnelling a huge new sewer for Ilkley, and we’ve started an additional £180 million programme of work to improve our storm overflows in the region.

“Alongside this, we’re building plans for our biggest environmental programme since privatisation.”

Last year, Ms Bentley received £496,000 while Ms Davy took £522,000.

Thames Water’s Chief Financial Officer, Alastair Cochran - who received £298,000 in 2021-2022, will also skip his bonus.

“We welcome this move by Sarah Bentley and Alastair Cochran at Thames Water," Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water Emma Clancy said.

“Our recent research, Bridging the Gap, shows that bonuses add to people’s current frustration with the water industry and they would like much more openness and transparency on this issue.

“This announcement shows that people’s concerns are being listened to.”

A House of Lords committee said in March that water bosses should not receive bonuses while their companies are missing targets and polluting the environment.

It said “a slurry of under-investment, insufficient government strategy, and inadequate co-ordination” has meant water is not being treated with the care and importance it deserves.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know