Fresh from a wet bank holiday Monday for many, weather conditions for parts of the UK are still set to get worse.

Tuesday will bring further rain moving across the UK but this time in the form of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

The conditions have prompted the Met Office to issue a yellow warning for thunderstorms.

The storms have already moved across parts of western England and Wales, with some localised flooding being reported in places - through the rest of today these will spread across many southern and eastern parts of England.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms is in effect until 10pm on Tuesday, as some areas could see up to 30mm of rain in two to three hours.

Bearing in mind the typical average May rainfall for England is around 55mm of rain, these places could see half a month's precipitation in just a couple of hours - this could cause localised flooding and dangerous travelling conditions and delays.

Lightning and hail could also bring further disruption, with delays possible to public transport and the chance of power outages.

As we move into the evening we will see the heavy showers and thunderstorms move away into the North Sea - leading to a brief respite - before further showers and possibly thunderstorms develop once again through tomorrow.

