Interpol detectives have launched a global appeal in a bid to identify 22 women who met violent deaths.

Their bodies, some dismembered, were found in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands over a span of 43 years, the most recent in 2019.

Police say some even showed signs of abuse or starvation.

But the names and stories of these women remain unknown - as do their killers.

Police hope this may change with the launch of Operation Identify Me on Wednesday as the public are asked to help bring certainty to decades-old cases.

The appeal from Interpol, the international police liaison organisation based in Lyon, France, is hoping for a breakthrough that would, at a minimum, enable police to no longer have to identify the victims by distinguishing features or apparel - "the woman with the flower tattoo", "the woman with the artificial nails" - or locations where their remains were discovered.

The oldest of the cold cases, “the girl in the car park,” dates back to 1976.

The victim, believed to be between 13 and 20 when she died, was found along the A12 motorway in the Netherlands.

Interpol distributed black-and-white facial reconstructions of some of the victims and hers showed a young woman with long, dark hair.

In a statement that quoted Dutch, German and Belgian police, Interpol said some of the women are believed to have come from Eastern Europe and that their bodies were possibly left in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany to confound investigations.

“Most of the 22 victims died violently, and some were also abused or starved before they died," Dutch police said.

They hope that learning their names might also provide evidence about possible perpetrators, as well as allow them to establish if any of the cases are linked.

“In similar investigations, establishing the victim’s identity ultimately has led to the arrest of a suspect," said Anja Allendorf of the German police.

As well as facial reconstructions of some of the women, it also includes images of jewellery and other items found with their remains, and contact forms for people who may have any information about the cases.

Susan Hitchin, who coordinates Interpol's DNA unit, said identifying the women could help bring closure to their family members.

“It's horrendous to go all these years without having any news, not knowing what's happened," Ms Hitchin said.

"And however dreadful it may be to get that confirmation that their loved one has died, it is part of an important process in order to grieve and to move forward.

“Hopefully a member of the public will able to bring some new elements that the police can use that will ultimately provide the identity to these victims and ideally help lead to the perpetrator, if there is one."

Interpol is making details about each case public on its website at www.interpol.int/IM.

