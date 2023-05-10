The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has launched a drive to tackle discrimination, lollowing reports of racism, homophobia and misogyny being ignored within the fire service.

FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said firefighters have been “repeatedly failed” to the extent that some are now scared to speak out.

Bullying and harassment was taking place within every fire service in England, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services found in March

Declaring a "watershed moment," the inspectorate said firefighters were suffering misogyny, racism and homophobia at a quarter of the country's 44 services.

Their findings follow a four-month investigation by ITV News, which uncovered widespread claims of sexual harassment and abuse of women at the hands of firefighters.

FBU general secretary and former firefighter Matt Wrack described the findings as 'extremely concerning'. Credit: PA

Mr Wrack said firefighters have lost faith in chief fire officers or the government to end the abuse after decades of failure on the issue.

The union has now unveiled plans to investigate the sector itself, and to tackle discrimination, harassment and bullying of firefighters.

At the FBU annual conference in Blackpool, Mr Wrack set out the FBU’s proposals to create its own set of reforms.

A poster campaign, aimed at changing the conversation around discrimination in the fire and rescue service, was also unveiled.

Mr Wrack said: “The public are right to be shocked at revelations in recent months.

“The values of the fire service should be about respect, comradeship and having each other’s back. Firefighting is a well-respected, humanitarian profession, but the issues of discrimination and harassment must be addressed.

“This crisis is the product of failings that go to the very top of the fire service.

“The government and chief fire officers and have systematically failed to address the issue of equalities over decades and especially since 2010, when central government dropped its drive for equality and handed all control to local chief officers and local politicians.

“Reports have shown how racism, homophobia and misogyny are routinely ignored, or even instigated, by people at the very top. Firefighters have been repeatedly failed, and some are scared to speak out.

“Putting the same leadership in charge of rescuing this situation would be entrusting the situation to the people who created the mess in the first place.

“The Fire Brigades Union will launch its own set of standards on equalities, and will hold fire services to account against these.”

When the report came out Fire Inspector Roy Wilsher told ITV News he'd like to say the public are safe with every firefighter - 'but couldn't guarantee that at this moment'

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We want to see fire and rescue services where everyone is welcome, treated with respect and able to thrive.”

“We have already taken action through supporting the creation of a code of ethics and funding the creation of professional standards on ethics and safeguarding, as well as widening access to background checks.”

