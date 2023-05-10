The Archbishop of Canterbury has torn shreds out of the Illegal Immigration Bill, labelling it "isolationist, morally unacceptable and politically impractical", with "too many problems" to highlight in one speech.

Justin Welby attacked Rishi Sunak's plan to 'stop the boats', which is facing its second major Parliamentary hurdle, with peers in the House of Lords scrutinising the controversial proposal.

"This bill has no sense at all of the long term and the global nature of the challenge that the world faces," the religious leader said.

"It ignores the reality that global migration must be engaged with at source as well as in the Channel as if we as a country were unrelated to the rest of the world."

The archbishop added the Bill does not address issues that are causing mass migration, including wars and climate change, saying it is "isolationist, it is morally unacceptable and politically impractical" to leave those problems to poorer countries.

Justin Welby attacks the Illegal Immigration Bill:

He added: “Even if this Bill succeeded in temporarily stopping the boats, and I don’t think it will, it won’t stop conflict or climate migration.”

It is not the first time he has criticised government immigration policy, previously labelling the rhetoric of ministers as "harmful" and the Rwanda deportation policy as "ungodly".

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has implored Lords to back the Bill, telling them "the British people want us to stop the boats. That is exactly what this Bill will help us do".

She sought to ease concerns by assuring peers the law has been "designed with the assistance of some of the country’s finest legal minds to ensure it delivers for the British public in a manner consistent with rule of law and robust to legal challenge".

Critics of the Bill are worried it will breach the UK's obligations to the European Court of Human Rights - and Ms Braverman has already admitted it "pushed the boundaries of international law".

Liberal Democrat peer Lord Paddick said the Bill "seeks to systematically deny human rights to a group of people desperately seeking sanctuary" and would "breach our international obligations".

He tabled a motion which seeks to throw out the Bill from the House of Lords but Labour is not expected to back it so it is likely to fail.

Immigration minister Baron Murray of Blidworth told the House of Lords the government "takes our international treaty obligations incredibly seriously".

He said the Bill must be implemented to cut crossings from last year's record of over 45,000, pointing out that the UK is spending £3 billion a year on asylum seekers and over £6 million a day on hotel accommodation.

He ended by telling peers they live in a country which is "welcoming, compassionate and generous nation" but the Bill is a "necessary, urgent and indeed compassionate response" to the UK's immigration crisis.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has previously insisted the Illegal Immigration Bill will stay within the European Convention on Human Rights but if challenged "we will fight that hard because we believe we’re doing the right thing and it is compliant with our obligations".

Despite reservations, the Bill recently passed the House of Commons with a majority of 289 votes to 230.

If Lords approve the legislation, it will progress to the Committee Stage where peers will carry out a detailed clause-by-clause scrutiny of the Bill, provisionally starting at the end of May.

What policies are in the Illegal Migration Bill?

There will be a duty placed on the home secretary to detain anyone who arrives in the UK illegally, except the seriously ill and children

It will no longer be possible for people who enter the UK illegally to claim asylum

Anyone who crosses the English Channel to enter Great Britain will be deported, either to a safe third country, Rwanda - which the government has signed an asylum deal with - or back to their home nation if it is not dangerous. Only those too ill to fly, people under 18 or migrants at serious risk of irreversible harm if they are deported will avoid relocation

Those who do enter illegally will be banned from ever returning

New safe routes for asylum seekers to apply to resettle in the UK will be established but only once the problem of small boats is resolved

The law could take months to be implemented but will be applied retrospectively, meaning anyone who arrives after its announcement will be subject to the consequences

A limit will be placed how many refugees can be accepted, with Parliament to agree the number

Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk MP said: "This Bill gives us the robust but fair legal framework needed to remove illegal migrants swiftly and curb last-minute challenges, while ensuring proper opportunity to appeal remains.

"The rule of law is undermined if immigration rules set by Parliament are not upheld."

Downing Street has said it still cannot put a “deadline” on when it will stop small boats crossing the English channel.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Given that there is still legislation going through the House and given that there is still pending judgments on some aspects of our policy approach to this, we’re not putting a deadline on it.”

