No10 refuses to rule out Tory coalition with DUP, Reform or Reclaim

Number 10 has refused to rule out the possibility of the Conservatives forming a coalition government with a smaller party, including the controversial Reclaim Party, run by right-wing commentator Laurence Fox.

Rishi Sunak's press secretary repeatedly said she would "not speculate" about what might happen after the next general election when asked at a briefing following PMQs.

Ironically, the prime minister criticised Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for doing the same on Wednesday in response to questions about whether he'd form a coalition with the Liberal Democrats.

"While he is busy plotting coalitions, we are getting on and delivering for the British people," the PM said.

But minutes later his press secretary, asked whether the Tories would consider a confidence-and-supply arrangement or coalition with a smaller party, said: “I don’t think anyone at this stage is going to speculate on the results of the next election.

"The prime minister is fully committed to and focused on delivering his five priorities and that’s what we’re going to do to get a Conservative majority.”

Asked if there could be a coalition with Reclaim, she said “it’s not one for me” and in response to a similar question about the Reform Party, previously the Brexit Party, she said: “Again, I am telling you that the prime minister is focused on delivering for the people, which will deliver a Conservative majority.”

The Reclaim Party named its first MP on Wednesday, announcing Andrew Bridgen had joined after being expelled by the Tory party for expressing controversial views on coronavirus vaccinnes.

The North West Leicestershire MP said in an event in Westminster: “There is a huge chasm now between our Parliament and what goes on in Westminster and the people.”

He said he was joining Mr Fox’s party “because they respect free speech as the basis for every aspect of our democracy and our society”.

On Tuesday, Labour leader Sir Keir refused to rule out a pact with Sir Ed Davey’s party despite emphatically saying he would not team up with the SNP.

Sir Keir has said he believes he is on course to win outright after gaining hundreds of councillors and control of 22 local authorities at last week’s local elections.

But the Lib Dems were also resurgent and projections have put Labour as not yet being in the position to form a majority government without progress among voters.

Sir Keir equivocated on whether he would form a pact with the Lib Dems if required to enter Downing Street when repeatedly pressed during a round of broadcast interviews.

He insisted he is “going for an outright majority” but asked about a deal with Sir Ed, the Labour leader told Sky News: “I’m not answering hypotheticals but we’re aiming for a Labour majority and that’s what we’re confident about.”

But he said he was “absolutely clear there are no terms in which we will do a deal with the SNP”.

At PMQs he attacked Mr Sunak's local election results, saying he had cost a thousand Tory councillors their jobs last Thursday.

Sir Keir, speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, said: “This time last week the prime minister had to correct the record on misleading claims he made about employment numbers. Can he provide a further update now he’s cost a thousand Tory councillors their jobs?”

Mr Sunak said: “Maybe I can just offer the honourable gentleman a tiny bit of advice from one of his predecessors… Tony Blair… he said the right honourable gentleman can be as cocky as he likes about the local elections, come a general election, policy counts.

“And we know… the problem for him is, he doesn’t have any.”

Asked whether Mr Sunak accepts responsibility for the losses suffered by the Conservatives at local elections last week, his press secretary replied: “What the prime minister does accept responsibility for is delivering his five priorities.”