The UK has ditched plans for a Brexit "bonfire" of retained EU law, as promised by former prime minister Liz Truss.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch said just 600 pieces of EU-era legislation would be scrapped rather than the 4,000 that had been planned by Ms Truss.

Ms Truss, the UK's shortest serving prime minister, had campaigned to replace Boris Johnson on the promise of a "red tape bonfire" that would “unleash the full potential of Britain post-Brexit".

“EU regulations hinder our businesses and this has to change,” she said during her leadership campaign in July last year.

“In Downing Street, I will seize the chance to diverge from outdated EU law and frameworks and capitalise on the opportunities we have ahead of us.”

It was said officials would examine laws and “where regulation does not achieve either of those goals, it will be replaced with homegrown laws that do so".

But Ms Badenoch believes her watered down plans will "still fully take back control of our laws" and "end the supremacy" of retained EU law by the end of this year.

In a written statement to MPs on the Retained EU Law Bill, she said: “Today the government is tabling an amendment for Lords Report, which will replace the current sunset (clause) in the Bill with a list of the retained EU laws that we intend to revoke under the Bill at the end of 2023.

“We will still fully take back control of our laws and end the supremacy and special status of retained EU law by the end of 2023.”

There are major concerns about one particular EU-era law being scrapped; the Working Time Directive, which provides workplace protections such as rest breaks, limits on excessive hours, and paid holidays.

Trade Union Congress General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “The Conservatives seem intent on undermining our hard-won workers’ rights right before our eyes.

“People are already working all hours to make ends meet.

“Paid holiday and safety measures like rest breaks and limits on excessive hours are all fundamental protections – not a nice-to-have.

“This is a recipe for low-paid, burnt-out Britain. Yet this Conservative government was elected on a promise to make this country the best place in the world to work.

“It’s time for the government to dump the reckless Retained EU Law Bill, which threatens our essential workplace rights.

“No holiday pay, long gruelling shifts in unsafe workplaces, and an end to rest breaks are the last thing anybody needs.”