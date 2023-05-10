'Ukraine's party at our house': Liverpool shares Eurovision honour

Play Brightcove video

This year's Eurovision has been organised by the UK in partnership with producers from Ukraine, as ITV News Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda explains

Eurovision 2023 very much has Ukraine in its heart. The contest's blue and yellow "V" within its logo is testament to exactly that.

Liverpool may be 1,700 miles from Kyiv, but this globally loved singing competition has brought the two cities closer than ever.

After Kalush Orchestra won in 2022 - just after the start of the Russian invasion - they had hoped to take the contest back to Ukraine.

However, officials decided that it wasn't viable for safety reasons and so the UK stepped in.

After tough competition from 20 cities, Liverpool was chosen as a home for what many call the "Olympics of Music".

The city has put Ukraine front and centre, from special art installations by Ukrainian artists to a fan village playing Ukrainian music.

Kalush Orchestra are proud that their country is being honoured this year.

Frontman Oleh Psiuk told ITV News: "There is so much of the Ukrainian identity here at Eurovision.

"It is a good way to promote Ukraine once again. Culture is a very important aspect of every country, particularly during the war."

Tvorchi have the task of following on from Kalush's success as the Ukrainian Eurovision entry for 2023. They progress to Saturday's final automatically as reigning champions.

Their song Heart of Steel was inspired by those fighting on the frontline.

Tvorchi bandmember Andrii Hutsuliak said: "We were inspired by the videos from our defenders of the city of Mariupol. They were strong, confident and if you looked in their eyes, they were very, very brave."

While fellow member Jeffery Kehinde acknowledged: "Ukraine is behind us for sure. They want us to succeed because a victory for us, is a victory for Ukraine".

During the first semi-final, the connection between the UK and Ukraine was clear to see.

Tvorchi bandmember Andrii Hutsuliak said his group's entry took inspiration from Ukrainians fighting on the front line. Credit: ITV News

From Ukrainian host Julia Sanina fronting proceedings to a special tribute during the interval detailing the journey that many took as they fled the country, the war was very much highlighted throughout.

It wasn't just on stage where the collaboration was visible. Behind the scenes, Ukrainian and British creatives, and tech teams worked side-by-side on the singing extravaganza.

The 27 cameras used for the broadcast have all been brought in from Ukraine.

Alyona Synegina, a TV producer from Ukraine working on Eurovision, said: "I am so proud that many Ukrainians are involved in the production.

"When I saw Ukrainian cameramen, girls from the sound department and runners, it was so cool. It is really a good collaboration."

Thousands of tickets were offered at subsidised rates to Ukrainians who've resettled in the UK.

Many more have still come to Liverpool to soak up the atmosphere and take part in "their" Eurovision.

The contest this year is as much about the people as it is about the music.

