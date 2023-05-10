US Congressman George Santos arrested on federal criminal charges

New York Congressman George Santos, who previously courted controversy for fabricating key parts of his life story, has been arrested on federal criminal charges.

The New York representative has been charged on a 13-count indictment, CNN reports, which includes seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

The politician was taken into custody on Wednesday at a federal courthouse on Long Island and was expected to make an initial court appearance later in the day.

On Tuesday, Santos told the Associated Press he was unaware of the charges.

The indictment says Santos induced supporters to donate to a company under the false pretense that the money would be used to support his campaign. Instead, it says, he used it for personal expenses, including luxury designer clothes and to pay off his credit cards. Santos also is accused of lying about his finances on congressional disclosure forms and applying for and receiving unemployment benefits while he was employed as regional director of an investment firm and running for Congress.

US Attorney Breon Peace said the indictment “seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations.” “Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself,” Peace said.

