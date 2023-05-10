Job interviews can be stressful, and job seekers might typically take a moment to breathe a sigh of relief after coming out of one.

But for one Good Samaritan in the US, his breather was cut short when he spotted a runaway pram rolling towards a busy road.

Ron Nessman, who had just exited an interview for an Applebee’s restaurant in California last Monday, was waiting on a bench by a car wash with his sister when he saw a woman in her 60s fall on the concrete while trying to catch the pram.

In dramatic CCTV footage of the rescue, Ron is seen sprinting across the car park and stopping the pushchair from going onto the road where cars can reach speeds of up to 40mph.

The baby boy's great aunt, who fell as she tried to stop the runaway pram, was helped to her feet by another man as Ron walked back towards her with the now-safe buggy. Filled with relief, he gave the baby's great aunt a hug.

"I didn't have time to even think about it, you just react," he told CBS Sacramento.

"I wouldn't be able to live with myself if I did nothing, I'm just glad I realised it and was on it," he said.

The former lorry driver told reporters that he became homeless after suffering heartbreak when his girlfriend died suddenly in 2018, and had just recently moved to the local area, Hesperia, to reconnect with his family.

Ron told reporters he was glad he was in the right place at the right time to save the baby. Credit: KCAL via CNN Newsource

He is now living with his sister after experiencing homelessness for the last eight years.

After the video was viewed by millions online, Ron was offered several jobs - including the position he interviewed for at Applebee's before his heroic rescue.

"I'll earn everything I get so with that in mind, you know, I appreciate the opportunity that Applebee's has given me. It's really cool," he told NBCLA.

