German police have detained a suspect in connection with an explosion at a residential building that authorities say injured at least a dozen people, some of them seriously.

The interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Herbert Reul, said 10 firefighters and two police officers were injured in the blast at a high-rise building in the town of Ratingen.

A body was also recovered from the building, he said.

The identity of the person and the circumstances of their death weren’t immediately known.

Firefighters and police were called to the building in the morning after concerns were raised about two residents.

An injured police officer is taken to an ambulance in front of a high-rise building in Ratingen, Germany. Credit: AP

Following the explosion, heavily armed officers took up positions around the site, with television footage showing police snipers positioned on a balcony across the road from the building as smoke poured out of a top-floor apartment.

Hours later a man, believed to be in his 60s, was brought out of the building, police spokesperson Diane Dulischewski told German news channel n-tv.

She couldn’t immediately provide further information on the man.

Police officers and firefighters stand in front of a residential building in Ratingen, Germany. Credit: AP

Mettman district police wrote in a statement on Twitter: “There is an ongoing major incident in Ratingen-West. There has been an explosion, the cause of which is not yet clear.

"Several people are injured including police officers. More information to follow as soon as we have confirmed details.”

Ratingen is located on the northeastern outskirts of Dusseldorf, the state capital.

