Brexit-backing Tory MPs furious over U-turn on scrapping EU laws

By Lewis Denison, Westminster Producer

Backbench Tories are furious with the government for "breaking" its promise on a pledge to scrap 4,000 EU-era laws by the end of this year.

The plan to scrap 4,000 pieces of EU-era legislation has been heavily watered down and only 600 will go before the end of the year, bringing the total ditched by the end of 2023 to 2,000, according to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy..

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former Brexit opportunities minister, has accused Rishi Sunak of "behaving like a Borgia" after promising a complete a post-Brexit "bonfire" of remaining EU-era laws.

Mr Rees-Mogg, who introduced the plans when he was in Liz Truss's cabinet, accused Mr Sunak of having missed "a great opportunity" by abandoning a deadline to review or repeal remaining laws.

But Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch described the move as a "change of approach", not policy, the policy is still the same.

She added: "We are ending EU supremacy, we are ending interpretative effects, but what we are changing is how we're doing that."

Senior Conservative Sir Bill Cash disagreed, telling the Commons there'd been a "fundamental change in government policy".

That's because in their leadership election campaigns both Mr Sunak and his predecessor Liz Truss both promised to scrap all retained EU laws and replace them with UK equivalents.

During his campaign Mr Sunak said: "We need to capitalise on these opportunities by ditching the mass of unnecessary regulations and low-growth mentality we’ve inherited from the EU.

“I have a plan, if elected prime minister, to have scrapped or reformed, by the time of the next election, all the EU law, red tape, and bureaucracy still on our statute book that is holding back our economy.

“As prime minister, I would go further and faster in using the freedoms Brexit has given us to cut the mass of EU regulations and bureaucracy holding back our growth.

“If we do this, we can get our economy growing quickly again and become the most prosperous country in Europe.”

Mr Cash, chairman of the European Scrutiny Committee, attacked the government for an "utter reversal" on the Retained EU Law Bill, which has been amended so only 600 further EU laws will be ditched.

He said: "The amendments published today, apart from her very short written ministerial statement yesterday and her article in the press today, are not accompanied by any explanation to this House despite the utter reversal in vital respects to the Bill as passed by this elected House, why not?

"The amendments have not been subjected to any analysis or questioning by this House, which is now essential given the fundamental change in government policy. This House is being treated in a manner which is clearly inconsistent with clear promises already made."

Minister Badenoch was scolded by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle when updating MPs on the policy shift, because she wrote about it in the Telegraph before speaking in the Commons.

"Who do you think you're speaking to, secretary of state?" he asked, after taking issue with her apology.

Ms Badenoch said: "I'm very sorry that the sequencing that we chose was not to your satisfaction."

Sir Lindsay replied: "That is totally not acceptable. Who do you think you're speaking to, secretary of state?"

Defending the shift in policy to MPs, she said: "I have listed all of the laws which we are removing and I think that there is a key point to make here. The reason why we left the EU was not just to delete EU law from the statute book, but to make our economy better.

"In order to do that, we have to reform the laws, if we delete the laws from the statute book we will be starting from scratch in terms of bringing in the reforming primary legislation. This is a better approach.

"It was my suggestion to the prime minister, I'm very pleased that he accepted it and I am very proud to be standing here at the despatch box showing that those of us who are Brexiteers can be pragmatic and do what is right for the British people."

Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab urged Ms Badenoch to "resist the resistance in Whitehall that suggests it can't be done".

Former minister Mark Francois said there had been a majority of Tory support for the Bill, adding: "Why, then, when it's gone to the House of Lords has the government performed a massive climbdown on its own Bill despite having such strong support from its own back benches? Secretary of State, what on earth are you playing at?"

Ms Badenoch replied: "He should know that I am not somebody who gets pushed around lightly. The fact is I went in and looked at the detail, and I decided this was the best way to deliver it."

"I will stress again this was not the prime minister's decision," she added.