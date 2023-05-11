Play Brightcove video

Footage from Italy's fire and rescue service shows the aftermath of the explosion

The driver of a van that exploded in Italy on Thursday morning has escaped with minor injuries.

The van was transporting oxygen tanks to a nearby medical facility in Milan city centre.

Firefighters responded to the explosion, which caused a fire that spread to other vehicles and scorched the facade on one of the nearby buildings, the news agency LaPresse reported.

The driver of the van suffered an injury to his hand when he tried to douse the flames, firefighter Carlo Cardinali told reporters.

The driver was treated at the scene and later taken to a hospital.

A plume of dark smoke rising from a narrow street near Porta Romana in the heart of Italy’s finance and fashion capital

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the explosion, but Cardinali said the rapid spread of the flames was due to the amount of explosive material on board.

An estimated 200 to 300 children at an elementary [junior], middle [secondary] school, and daycare were safely evacuated following the blast, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala told news channel Sky TG24.

Witnesses of the blast reported a loud explosion at around 11.45am local time (10:45am BST).

Officials are investigating the cause of the incident.

