Elon Musk announces he will step down as Twitter CEO

Elon Musk has announced he will step down as Twitter CEO next month, adding he has already hired his replacement.

Musk, who took over as owner of the social media platform last year, did not reveal the identity of his replacement, apart from saying she will be "starting in 6 weeks".

He said that his role meanwhile will "transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops".

The billionaire entrepreneur, 51, has said in recent months he had been planning to find a new CEO for the San Francisco-based company.

In November 2022, just a few weeks after buying Twitter for $44 billion (£35 billion), he told a US court that he does not want to be the CEO of any company.

While testifying, Musk said: "I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time."

He later tweeted: "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job."

The pledge came after millions of Twitter users asked him to step down in a poll on the platform Musk himself created and promised to abide by.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...