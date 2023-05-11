Labour frontbencher reported to police by colleague over sexual assault claim

A Labour shadow minister has been reported to police by a parliamentary party colleague who claims he sexually assaulted her.

The female MP is understood to have contacted the Metropolitan Police in recent weeks to make the allegation, but does not want it to be pursued further at this time.

She has also spoken to Labour whips about the incident allegedly involving one of the party's MPs.

The incident, first reported by the Tortoise news website, is alleged to have happened after a summer party in London in July 2021.

Neither MP has been named for legal reasons.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "In March 2023, police received a report that a woman was sexually assaulted by a man in London in July 2021.

"At the victim's request the incident will not now be investigated at this time."

A Labour Party spokesman said: "We take any allegations of this sort very seriously and would always encourage individuals to go to the parliamentary process, the Labour Party process or the police.

"In terms of the Labour Party process, it is a thorough, robust and independent process that individuals can have confidence in."