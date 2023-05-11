A necklace worn by Princess Diana at her last public event before her tragic death is to go on sale - and some of the money will go to victims of the Ukraine war.

Princess Diana wore the infamous diamond necklace with a matching pair of earrings to a performance of Swan Lake at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the gala opening of Great Britain’s ballet season, in 1997.

Her glittering jewellery was encrusted with 178 diamonds, totaling 51 carats, plus five matching 12mm south sea pearls.

It is believed she was photographed more often on this occasion than at any other time of her life, with the exception of her wedding day. The necklace was a gift from film producer Dodi Fayed, who also died in the Paris car crash with the princess.

Princess Diana meeting the ballerinas during after their performance of Swan Lake, at the Royal Albert Hall, in 1997. Credit: PA

In days following the ballet, the Crown Jeweler, who had rushed to complete the necklace before the event, requested it back to finish the matching earrings.

Along with the necklace, the set became known as the Swan Lake Suite.

However, just as the Crown Jeweller was about to present the complete suite to Diana, she was tragically killed in the car crash of August 1997.

In the 25 years following her death, the jewelry has had two owners.

The final owner was a prominent Ukrainian family, who sadly lost their wealth when Russia invaded. Due to this, a portion of the proceeds from the necklace sale will be dedicated to the re-building of Ukraine.

American auction house Guernsey’s will be selling the necklace on June 27 (June 28 BST).

The bidding will start after 7.30pm (00.30am BST) at The Pierre Hotel, Fifth Avenue, New York.

Listen to our royal podcast, the Royal Rota