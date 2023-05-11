Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the release of former prime minister Imran Khan after it determined his arrest earlier this week was illegal.

Mr Khan's apprehension had sparked a wave of violence across the country by his supporters, which resulted in more than 2,000 arrests.

The 70-year-old's legal team has said that following his release he will be kept under the protection of security forces in a safe location in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.

Mr Khan, who is facing multiple corruption charges, is due to appear before Pakistan's High Court on Friday.

He was removed as Pakistan's prime minister a year ago by a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

His arrest had originally came about during a separate court appearance on Tuesday, when anti-corruption agents seized and shoved him into an armoured vehicle, in relation to another set of charges.

At least ten of his supporters were killed and dozens injured in the ensuing violence, while 200 police officers were also wounded.

Protesters torched vehicles, blocked highways and stormed the home of a top army official in Lahore, Pakistan's second largest city.

Imran Khan is seen on Friday after Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled his arrest earlier this week was illegal

In response, police filed new terrorism charges on Thursday against Mr Khan and top leaders from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party for inciting mobs to violence.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said his predecessor was arrested because of his involvement in corruption and that there was evidence backing up these charges, during an address to the nation on Wednesday.

He said the unrest had "damaged sensitive public and private property," forcing him to deploy the military in Islamabad, in Punjab - Pakistan's most populous province - and in volatile regions of the northwest.

Mr Khan has claimed the charges brought against him are part of a conspiracy created by the United States and Mr Sharif - allegations both parties have denied.

Imran Khan told ITV News in April that he believed the government may make an attempt on his life

Pakistan's military, which has directly ruled Pakistan for more than half of the 75 years since the country gained independence from British colonial rule, has also denied playing any role in Mr Khan's removal from power.

Last month, Mr Khan told ITV News he believes his life is under threat from his own government. He didn't provide any evidence to back the claim.

"The government through the Interior Ministry has issued a warning that my life is under threat," he said.

"But they say it is under threat from some 'foreign agencies' - now I am clear who I am under threat from.

"It's the same people who tried to assassinate me, the people who are sitting in the government right now."

