Peloton recalls 2 million bikes after some 'break suddenly' injuring riders

Peloton has issued a product recall affecting more than two million of its bikes, after reports of it 'breaking suddenly' during use.

The bike being recalled is the original Peloton Bikes Model PL01, which was sold from January 2018 to May 2023 in the United States.

There have been 35 reports (as of April 30, 2023) of seats breaking out of 2,160,000 bikes sold in the US, according to the company.

There have been 13 reports of injuries, including a wrist fracture, lacerations and bruises.

Consumers in the US are advised to immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and to contact Peloton for a free repair.

Those in the UK and the rest of the world who own Peloton original bikes do not need to do anything, according to the fitness firm.

The affected bike can be identified by its PL-01 model number on the label located on the inside front fork (near the flywheel), the red “P” logo followed by the white-colored Peloton brand name on the bike’s frame, and by its non-swivel display.

The company is offering a free replacement seat to all Peloton original Bike Members in the US, and it has shared details of how to order with members.

Peloton is in discussions on the issue with the regulator in Canada and said it would have an update for members in the territory within the coming days.

During the height of the pandemic, Peloton surged in popularity. The lockdowns triggered a huge increase of sales of its bikes and treadmills, for which customers would pay a monthly fee to participate in its interactive workouts.

The New York-based company’s share price multiplied by more than five times in 2020.

But sales began to slow in 2021 as the distribution of vaccines drew many people out of their homes and back into gyms.

The company's share price took a hit as the recall news spread. Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. fell more than 8% in Thursday afternoon trading.

Peloton has been in the process of a corporate reorganisation. In October, the company announced it was cutting about 500 jobs.

Peloton has provided contact information for customers affected by the recall here.

