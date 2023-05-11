Stars of the classic 90s film The Full Monty have revealed they'll be reuniting for a new TV series, 25 years after the hit movie.

Peter Cattaneo’s 1997 cheeky comedy followed an unlikely group of men turning to stripping to earn a living after the steel mill they work in shuts down.

It won an Oscar for best original musical or comedy score and was nominated for three other gongs, including best picture and best director.

Watch the trailer for the Full Monty sequel on Disney+

While it is not clear from the trailer whether the gang will be giving audiences the full Monty, the group are back together for a new Disney+ show of the same name.

It follows the crew after they put their kit back on and navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield, and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors.

Trainspotting star Robert Carlyle reprises his role as Gaz, while Game Of Thrones’ Mark Addy is back as Dave.

Tom Wilkinson returns as Gerald while Lesley Sharp, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber, Steve Huison and Wim Snape are among the cast reprising their roles.

Talitha Wing as Destiny with her father Gaz played by Robert Carlyle. Credit: Disney +

The trailer shows Gaz attempting to bond with his estranged teenage daughter Destiny, played by Talitha Wing, as he suggests they “make up for lost time.”

Set to the tune of Hot Chocolate’s You Sexy Thing, which featured memorably in the original film, the trailer shows the gang back in the job centre, where they are recognised for their stripping antics.

When asked if they still dare to bare, Dave scathingly replies: “What do you think?”

Simon Beaufoy, who was nominated for an Oscar for his screenplay, returns as series writer, joined by co-writer Alice Nutter.

The eight-part series, which is "the greatest comeback ever", according to the trailer, will launch on Disney+ on June 14.

