British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful has said he is “delighted” by the response to his magazine’s first braille editions for blind and partially sighted people.

The May issue of the fashion publication, which first launched in 1916, has been made available in a physical braille edition as well as a recorded audio description.

“For the first time in @britishvogue’s history, I am pleased to share that the magazine is now available in Braille, for blind and partially sighted people,” Mr Enninful posted on Instagram.

“The Vogue team and I are delighted by the response to the May issue, but what the process of making it taught us is that what’s most important are tangible and lasting changes.

“Vogue and the fashion and publishing industries have a great deal to do still but it makes me very happy to see the arrival of these first Braille issues today.”

The May issue of the magazine is focused on inclusivity and features “a vanguard of Disabled talent”, including cover star Sinead Burke, an Irish writer and disability activist who has achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

Created with accessibility consultancy company Tilting The Lens and its chief executive Ms Burke, the edition also features actress Selma Blair, models Aaron Rose Philip and Ellie Goldstein and American sign language interpreter and performer Justina Miles as its separate cover stars.

The issue looks beyond fashion and the final glossy images, highlighting how the fashion industry can be more inclusive, and adapt to better support the disabled community.

Actress Selma Blair appears on one of five covers. Credit: Adama Jalloh

Inside, 19 disabled people from the worlds of fashion, sport, culture and activism are featured through interviews, a personal essay and more.

As part of the campaign, the magazine is advocating for updates and changes to studio spaces and systems that all form part of the process of making an issue of British Vogue.

Mr Enninful has described working on the magazine’s May issue as “one of the proudest moments of my career”, and the team behind it hope it will be a meaningful and lasting step forward.

To be sent the audio file, to print a Braille file of the issue at home for free, or to register your interest in receiving a physical Braille copy, email accessiblevogue@condenast.co.uk

