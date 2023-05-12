Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been freed from prison on bail and granted protection from arrest.

The Islamabad High Court ruling came as the government and legions of Khan's supporters were on edge after days of violent confrontations, resulting in nearly 3,000 arrests.

It was sparked by the apprehension of the ex-cricket-star-turned-politician earlier this week, which the Supreme Court later ruled illegal.

The government has vowed it will find a way to take Khan back into custody - a move that would likely cause a resurgence of riots and mob attacks.

Nearly 3,000 arrests were made in the days after Khan's apprehension. Credit: AP

Friday's ruling also gave Khan protection from arrest on one of several corruption cases against him for a period of two weeks, a form of interim bail that usually is renewed in the Pakistan judicial system.

Khan, however, remained in the court after the decision as his lawyers petitioned the judges for similar protection in a number of other corruption charges in an effort to close off a legal avenue for the government to arrest him again.

His chief lawyer, Babar Awan, praised the ruling, and said Khan was now “a free man.”

Khan spent the night at a government guest house in Islamabad, where he met with family members and friends, but the government contends that his release rewards and encourages mob violence.

Imran Khan told ITV News in April that he believed the government may make an attempt on his life

On Tuesday, agents from the National Accountability Bureau burst into the Islamabad High Court where Khan was attending a session on other charges and dragged him away, putting him into an armored vehicle.

His supporters responded by attacking military installations, burning vehicles, and looting general stores in various parts of the country.

The government retaliated with a crackdown, and the violence left at least 10 Khan supporters dead.

Dozens of protesters and more than 200 police officers were injured.

The controversy surrounding Khan threatens to open a deeper vein of turmoil in a country that has seen multiple military takeovers and bouts of violence.

Khan's supporters celebrated the news of his release. Credit: AP

He recently told ITV News he believed an attempt would be made on his life, by the current Pakistan government, when he travelled to the High Court to answer the charges at the end of April.

He faces more than 100 legal cases, most involving allegations that he incited violence and threatened police and government officials.

He also faces at least three graft cases, including accusations from the National Accountability Bureau that he accepted millions of dollars worth of property in exchange for providing benefits to a real estate tycoon.

As well as this, a new terrorism charge was filed against him on Thursday for allegedly inciting his followers to violence after his arrest.

