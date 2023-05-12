Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a robot camera comes across a 5ft alligator in a Florida storm water pipe

Credit: CNN

Officials in Florida were stunned after a robot camera sent into a storm water pipe to investigate "anomalies" encountered a 5ft (1.7m) alligator.

The camera was deployed after a number of potholes appeared in the city of Oviedo.

At first glance, officials thought they had discovered a toad, saying: "You see two little glowing eyes until you get closer."

Once the animal turned around, revealing its long tail, the camera followed it through the pipes for around ten minutes until it got stuck. The alligator can then be seen wandering off into the darkness.

Oviedo city officials have used the development to warn residents not to enter the network of pipes.

