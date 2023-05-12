'Two identities are fighting inside': Ukraine faces emotional Eurovision final

By Jenny Klotchko, ITV News Producer in Ukraine

The Ukrainian heart of steel is beating in Liverpool this year at Eurovision, as the country's act Tvorchi performs at the contest.

The UK and Ukrainian partnership extends far beyond military aid—there are many historical connections between the two countries.

Liverpool and Odesa have been twinned since 1957. The two cities share both geographical and industrial similarities.

While the British city port is enjoying music, joy, and cultural vibes from all over Europe, its twin city is fighting to survive under the sounds of air raids and missile attacks.

Tvorchi of Ukraine performs during dress rehearsals for the Grand final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Credit: PA

Odesa could have been hosting Eurovision if it wasn't for the war and devastation.

The city is known as Ukraine's capital of humour, and is usually a hub of music, art festivals, and holidaymakers.

In his previous career as a comedian and film producer, President Zelenskyy organised the Liga Smikhu festival in Odesa (The League of Laughter)— a must-go summer event.

After becoming president, the leader visited Odesa before the war.

Zelenksyy on the beach in Odesa before Russia invaded. Credit: Володимир Зеленський

Eurovision 2023 has been organised by the UK in close co-operation with Ukrainian artists, singers, producers, and technical teams.

Melovin, an artist who represented Ukraine at Eurovision in 2018, was born and raised in the city of Odesa.

Like many other former competitors, he is in Liverpool to support his country and celebrate the contest.

He spoke to ITV News about the contrasting feelings he has at this year's Eurovision.

"On one hand, I feel the importance of my presence here, as it's a Ukrainian Eurovision in Liverpool. There are so many Ukrainian flags, and it feels like home in Liverpool.

"On the other hand it is very hard, as I get texts from my friends about massive attacks in Ukraine. It's like two identities are fighting inside of me.

"One adores stage and music and crazy vibes, and the second one is Ukrainian and in devastating pain for everything that happens in there."

Odesa has changed a lot since the beginning of the war in February 2022.

The people in the city claim invaders from Russia "stole" their usual festivities during Spring and Summer when holidaymakers head to Odesa - and that looks unlikely to change.

Videos from the once vibrant beach show how the city of Odesa has changed.

The people of the city have been left devastated.

The basic pleasure of visiting the beach replaced with sand covered in mine warning signs - a reminder of the reality of Russia's war.

Katya Savelieva, a blogger, shows her followers around the city on her Instagram - and speaks to the people of Odesa, known for their vibrancy and humour.

Before the war, she told us, cruise ships arrived filled with tourists excited to explore the city.

They brought a cacophony of languages, from around the world, to Odesa's streets - now it is only Ukrainian voices.

Local people, she says, speak the 'Odesa dialect' - a mix of Ukrainian, Russian, and Yiddish.

Katya Savelieva, a blogger, shows her followers around Odesa. Credit: katia_obzor/Instagram

Many inhabitants of the city fled and have become refugees abroad.

But others arrived in the city becoming a home for citizens of other cities battered by war like Kherson and Mykolaiv.

The new community has boosted Odesa's commitment to its country, Katya says: "The city has become more patriotic and pro-Ukrainian. Odesa hasn't lost its charisma, a strong Ukrainian spirit has appeared. More people are conscious that Odesa is Ukraine".

Katya's videos about life in Odesa are lively and full of humour.

In one, she explains the hardships and challenges for local— too much fresh air, the stunning architecture of the historical centre, and tummy aches from laughter.

Her material cuts through the Russian portrayal of Odesa - as a "pro-Russian, Russian-speaking" city.

The people of the city have, time and again, proved that wrong.

Many signs have appeared since the city centre invasion saying: "Odesa is Ukraine."

Half of its centre has been shut and filming restrictions apply while this tussle for control plays out.

And all the while, the tourism industry has been put on hold, an industry local people need to keep going.

Odesa is famed for its eclectic cuisine.

The city, through its history, became a melting pot of southern cultures and traditions - showcased in the city's food market.

Odesa was the starting point for many restaurants and cafe chains that went onto nationwide fame before the war.

Now, most places are closed, though the signs say this is temporary.

For many months Odesa's Opera Theatre was closed - surrounded by sandbags.

But the site has reopened and has become, for many, a sign of an optimistic future and victory for Ukraine.

But the war is not yet over.

At the start of May, just a few days before the Eurovision, Odesa took a huge hit from Russian missiles.

Explosions and resulting fires destroyed some buildings and warehouses.

But Eurovision star Melovin says the strength of Odesa's people will persevere.

On a visit to see his parents, he took in some of his favourite places he visited as a child and reflected on the city now.

"When you see how Odesans are dancing down Derybasivska (a pedestrian walkway in the heart of the city) during the air raids sirens, of course, it is shocking because they should be hiding somewhere safe, but where to go?"

"If it's coming after you, there's no point to run. It is a good sign if you hear the whistle of the missile, then it goes somewhere else".

