Ukrainian forces have regained at least a kilometre of territory in the beseiged city of Bakhmut - a success that shows Russia has a “severe shortage of credible combat units”, the latest UK intelligence briefing has said.

The UK Ministry of Defence said that over the past four days, parts of Russia’s 72nd separate motor rifle brigade (72 SMRB) likely withdrew “in bad order” from their positions on the southern flank of the Bakhmut operation.

Bakhmut has been the focus of intense fighting for months - Ukraine losing it would represent Moscow's first major victory in half a year.

Ukraine's gains in the city come as President Volodymr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome for talks with Italian officials and Pope Francis, who has said the Vatican has launched a behind-the-scenes initiative to try to end the war launched last year by Russia.

“Today in Rome,″ Zelenskyy tweeted on Saturday. ”I’m meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister of Italy @GiorgiaMeloni and the Pope @Pontifex. An important visit for approaching victory of Ukraine! ”

When Mr Zelenskyy arrived at a military airfield at Rome’s Ciampino airport, Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani was on hand to greet him. Mr Tajani told reporters that Italy will continue to support Ukraine “360 degrees” and press for a just peace, one that safeguards Ukraine’s independence.

Italian premier Giorgia Meloni, right, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands before their meeting on Saturday. Credit: AP

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni staunchly backs military and other aid for Ukraine.

But while her far-right Brothers of Italy party fiercely champions the principle of national sovereignty, Ms Meloni has had to contend with leaders of two coalition partners who have openly professed for years their admiration for Russian president Vladimir Putin. Coalition ally Silvio Berlusconi, a former premier, has boasted of his friendship with Putin, while another government ally, League leader Matteo Salvini, has questioned the value of economic sanctions against Russia.

Mr Zelenskyy began his official meetings by calling on Mattarella, who is head of state, at the presidential Quirinale Palace. Rain let up just in time about noon for the two to view an honor guard in the palace courtyard atop the Quirinal Hill, and Mr Zelenskyy stood with his hand over his heart as an Italian military band played Ukraine’s anthem.

Houses in the war-torn city of Bakhmut Credit: AP

En route, Mr Zelenskyy’s motorcade passed by cheering Ukrainians who had waited in the rain to welcome him during his visit to the Italian capital, expected to last several hours. Near the presidential palace was Mariya Hrytskevych, a Ukrainian citizen living in Italy, who noted that Zelenskyy is “traveling a lot for our good - to fight and to find more help, because we need help”.

Mr Zelenskyy is believed to be heading to Berlin next.

Mr Zelenskyy’s exact schedule hadn’t been publicly announced because of security concerns, and the Vatican only confirmed a papal meeting shortly before the Ukrainian president’s plane touched down.

Pope Francis, who is eager for peace, last met with the Ukrainian leader in 2020.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

The pontiff makes frequent impassioned pleas on behalf of Ukraine’s “martyred” people, in his words.

At the end of April, flying back to Rome from a trip to Hungary, Francis told reporters on the plane that the Vatican was involved in a behind-the-scene peace mission but gave no details. Neither Russia nor Ukraine has confirmed such an initiative.

He has said he would like to go to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, if such a visit could be coupled with one to Moscow, in hopes a papal pilgrimage could further the cause of peace.

The German government, meanwhile, said it was providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than € 2.7 billion (£2.4 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition.

The announcement on Saturday came as preparations were underway in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Mr Zelenskyy since Russia invaded his country last year.

Defence minister Boris Pistorius said Berlin wants to show with the latest package of arms “that Germany is serious in its support” for Ukraine.

“Germany will provide all the help it can, as long as it takes,” he said.