Ukraine Eurovision act's hometown bombed ahead of performance

The hometown of Ukraine's act for the Eurovision Song Contest was reportedly bombed on Saturday night - while performances were getting underway in Liverpool.

Officials in the Ternopil region, which is around 350 kilometres (220 miles) west of the capital Kyiv, reported a strike on an industrial area.

Ukraine's musical duo, Tvorchi, formed by Andrii Hutsuliak and Jimoh Augustus Kehinde, were performing around the time of the reported attack.

Reports suggest at least two people have been injured.

The British Ambassador to Ukraine, Dame Melinda Simmons, tweeted that this is the "reason why Ukraine could not host this event" as its people live in "continuing danger."

