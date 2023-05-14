Chelsea have agreed terms to make former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino the club's manager, ITV News understands.

The 51-year-old Argentinian would take over from interim manager Frank Lampard at the end of the season.

There has been no confirmation yet from the Blues.

Chelsea are seeking a new full-time manager after sacking Graham Potter amid a run of poor form just seven months into his five-year contract in April.

Lampard, who previously managed the club from 2019-21, was brought in on a temporary basis but the team’s struggles have continued and they sit 11th in the Premier League.

Pochettino, who led Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019 before being sacked later that year, is available after leaving Paris St Germain last summer.

