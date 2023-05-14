S Club 7 rebrands as five-piece following death of Paul Cattermole

Pop band S Club 7 has rebranded as 'S Club' following the death of member Paul Cattermole just weeks after the group announced a reunion tour to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Hannah Spearritt has since announced she will not join the tour, which will see the band become a five-piece.

Member Jon Lee said in a video on the band's Instagram: "You've probably noticed that there's only five of us here today, and although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7, she won't be joining us on this tour.

"We wish her all the best for the future."

The number seven was removed from the band's social media and website on Sunday.

Founding member Mr Cattermole died at his home in Dorset on April 6 aged 46.

He quit the pop group in 2002, partly due to pressures within the group, and also to focus on his nu metal band, Suka. At the time an S Club 7 spokesperson said the split was "amicable".

