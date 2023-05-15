Fisherman lucky to escape unhurt after shark rams kayak

Play Brightcove video

Watch as a fisherman in Hawaii narrowly escapes unharmed after a shark ambushed his kayak

A fisherman in Hawaii is lucky to have escaped unhurt after a shark attacked his kayak.

Scott Haraguchi said the experience was so scary he did not think people would believe his story if he did not capture it on video.

He had just switched his GoPro on after catching a large fish.

He said: "It was incredibly bad luck but incredibly good luck to capture it."

The moment the shark struck. Credit: CNN

Mr Haraguchi said he was around a mile off the coast in shallow waters when the shark charged his kayak, attempting to bite its side before swimming off.

The motion almost toppled Mr Haraguchi into the water.

He can be heard in the video shouting: "Shark! A tiger shark just rammed me!"

The kayak only had minor damage. Credit: CNN

Speaking about the encounter, he said: "I heard a whooshing sound that sounded like a boat heading towards me without the motor, and I looked up and I saw the big brown thing my brain thought it was a turtle.

"But then I got slammed by it and realised that it was a tiger shark."

He said he was unsure why the shark attacked him but just prior to the attack he saw a wounded seal.

"So I'm thinking that the shark actually disabled and wounded the seal, let it die or was waiting for it to die, came back thought I was the seal and attacked me instead," he said.His boat only suffered minor scratches and he was not hurt, except for being a little shaken.

He said: "I realise that life is short, time is short on Earth, so make the most of it, be nice to people all that stuff."

