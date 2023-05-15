Play Brightcove video

Dillon Reeves has been called a 'little hero' after he dramatically saved his classmates, ITV News' Sangeeta Kandola reports

A schoolboy in the US has been hailed a "little hero" for saving his classmates after their school bus-driver passed out at the wheel.

Seventh-grader Dillon Reeves said it was all down to not owning a mobile phone.

CCTV footage captured the moment Dillon grabbed the steering wheel and hit the brakes, bringing the vehicle to a safe stop on a busy Detroit-area, Michigan, road after the driver suffered a medical emergency.

Dillon said his quick-response was down to his "old-school parents" not letting him have a mobile phone.

While his classmates were absorbed by their phones, he quickly noticed what what happening and sprung into action.

Dillon Reeves grabbed the steering wheel and hit the brakes. Credit: CBS

His parents, Steve and Ireta Reeves, said they were proud of their son and that his experience was a "powerful lesson".

“We've got a little hero,” Mr Reeves said.

"My son does not have a cell phone, and what else are you going to do when you don't have a phone?

"You're going to look at people, you're going to notice stuff, you're going to look out of the window.

"It's a very powerful lesson... maybe even a change-the-world type of lesson."

Robert Livernois, superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools, said: “In my 35-plus years of education, this was an extraordinary act of courage and maturity on his part."

Steve and Ireta Reeves said they were proud of their son. Credit: CBS

Footage shared online from a camera stationed above the steering wheel, shows the driver fanning herself with a baseball cap and informing the transportation office that she needs to pull over.

Seconds later, Dillon jumps into action, hitting the brake pedal and clutching the steering wheel as the driver appears visibly unwell.

“Someone call 911, now!” the boy shouts to the other schoolchildren on the bus.

“I don't know that it could have gone any better,” Superintendent Livernois added.

“When you have an anchor like Dillon taking care of business on the bus, it really and truly was a good day for us.”

