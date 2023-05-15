Jacob Rees-Mogg's speech at the new National Conservatism Conference was interrupted by an Extinction Rebellion protester who told the crowd he wanted to highlight a "few characteristics of fascism".

The environmentalist joined the former Cabinet minister on stage at the start of his speech on national conservatism before being bundled away by four men.

Speaking at the lectern alongside Mr Rees-Mogg, the protester said: "I would like to draw your attention to a few characteristics of fascism."

The audience cheered as the man was led away, with the former Brexit opportunities minister gesturing as though he was a musical conductor.

Applause rang around the conference hall as Mr Rees-Mogg said "our jolly good fellow has had to leave".

"But we believe in free speech," Mr Rees-Mogg added, "so he can have his national loonies conference next week and he can see how many people he gets to come along".

Extinction Rebellion claimed its protester was "violently bundled off stage by thugs".

The National Conservatism Conference describes itself as a gathering of people who "understand that the past and future of conservatism are inextricably tied to the idea of the nation, to the principle of national independence, and to the revival of the unique national traditions".

It says national conservatism is the "best path forward for a democratic world confronted by a rising China abroad and a powerful new Marxism at home".

The three-day gathering in London will also feature speakers including Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, outspoken Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson and former Brexit negotiator Lord Frost.

Mr Rees-Mogg used his speech to attack the government over its voter ID policy and a recent "U-turn" on plans to scrap 4,000 EU-era laws.

"Rishi Sunak made a specific promise to scrap thousands of EU laws," the Tory MP for North East Somerset said.

"He's broken that promise. This is very unfortunate as one of his virtues is his trustworthiness and the surrender to the blob risks exposing the Government to ridicule."

The government had originally promised a "sunset" clause on all laws carried over from the trade bloc by the end of 2023 under its Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill.

Mr Rees-Mogg said that while the government "needs to be more ambitious", it was essential to support it because "the alternative is far worse".

The loyalist of former prime minister Boris Johnson also appeared to describe the introduction of voter ID as "gerrymandering".