Footage captured the 'worst nightmare' blaze that has left at least six people dead

At least six people are dead and more remain unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a hostel in New Zealand capital city of Wellington.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced six people died in the blaze at Loafers Lodge, in the suburb of Newtown, adding "it looks like there are likely to be more."

Local reports in New Zealand have said that 52 people were taken out of the hostel after the fire was reported at about 12.25am local time on Tuesday, and five were rescued from the roof in the 92-room building.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it was feared to be a "multiple-fatality" event.

Police said they don’t yet have an exact count of the number dead, although they believed it’s fewer than 10 people.

The fire service's district manager described it as a "worst nightmare" situation, as crews worked inside the multi-storey building to extinguish the flames.

Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager Nick Pyatt said 52 people had been accounted for, and confirmed number still remained unaccounted for.

“I can sadly report that this will be a multi-fatality incident. Our thoughts at this time are with the families of those who have perished and with our crews who valiantly rescued those (they could) and attempted to rescue those that they couldn’t,” Pyatt told reporters.

“This is our worst nightmare,” Pyatt said. “It doesn’t get worse than this.”

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau told national broadcaster TVNZ's Breakfast from the scene she was "devastated.”

“I dare say it’s been a shock to the system - a very emotional few minutes with the crew here.”Loafers Lodge advertises itself as an affordable place for people to stay while they are in the capital, whether on business or needing to visit the nearby Wellington Hospital.

Firefighters work near the hostel following the blaze in central Wellington, New Zealand. Credit: AP

It has 92 rooms and promotes them as being available long-term.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said the local authority was helping about 50 people who had escaped the fire and were now at an emergency centre the council had set up at a local track that had showers and other facilities.

He said there were a number of elderly people it was helping who had escaped with only the pyjamas they were wearing.

“A lot are clearly shaken and bewildered about what happened,” he said.

The hostel provided a combination of short-term and long-term rentals, MacLean said. He didn't have all the details, he said, but he believed it was used by various government agencies to provide emergency accommodation.

A community advocate told New Zealand outlet Stuff she feared some people living in the building were '501 deportees.'

The term is used to described returned Zealanders who have been deported from Australia following criminal offending there, under a controversial Australian border policy.

In a policy that soured relations between the two nations, nearly a decade ago Australia began deporting New Zealand-born offenders - many of whom had lived there since childhood and had few, if any, connections to their birth country.

"There was quite a family unit. This is a horrible tragedy that will affect people that have been placed there through a traumatic and barbaric system," 501 deportee advocate Filipa Payne told Stuff.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...