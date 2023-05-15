Turkish President Erdogan says he could still win as election runoff looms

Turkish President Erdogan is locked in a tight election race, with a make-or-break runoff against his main opponent possible as the final votes were counted.

With the unofficial count nearly completed, voter support for the incumbent had dipped below the majority required for him to win reelection outright.

Speaking to supporters in Ankara, Erdogan, 69, said he could still win but would respect the nation’s decision if the race went to a runoff vote in two weeks. “We don’t yet know if the elections ended in the first round. ... If our nation has chosen for a second round, that is also welcome,” Erdogan said early on Monday, noting that votes from Turkish citizens living abroad still need to be tallied.

Erdogan, who has led the country for almost 20 years, garnered 60% of the overseas vote in 2018.

Erdogan, right, and his wife Emine gesture to supporters at the party headquarters, in Ankara on Monday Credit: PA

On Monday, Erdogan had 49.3% of the vote, while opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu Kilicdaroglu had 45%, according to the state-run news agency Anadolu.

“We will absolutely win the second round ... and bring democracy” Kilicdaroglu, 74, the candidate of a six-party alliance, said, arguing that Erdogan had lost the trust of a nation now demanding change.

The elections come as the country is wracked by economic turmoil that critics blame on the government’s mishandling of the economy and a steep cost-of-living crisis.

Turkey is also reeling from the effects of a powerful earthquake that caused devastation in 11 southern provinces in February, killing more than 50,000 people in unsafe buildings.

Erdogan’s government has been criticised for its delayed and stunted response to the disaster as well as the lax implementation of building codes that exacerbated the misery.

Turkey’s election authority, the Supreme Electoral Board, said it was providing numbers to competing political parties “instantly” and would make the results public once the count was completed and finalised. The majority of ballots from the 3.4 million eligible overseas voters still needed to be tallied, according to the board, and a May 28 runoff election was not assured.

