Mae Muller has poked fun at coming second-from-last at Eurovision with a cheeky TikTok video.

While she has admitted her finish on Saturday was “not the result we hoped for,” it seems the 25-year-old has bounced back from the disappointment.

On Monday night she posted a video on social media app TikTok.

Muller posted the clip which she captioned, "when someone asks me how well i did at eurovision".

For her video the singer mimed over a sound, in reaction to her caption which said: ”Well... Well... Next question! See ya!”

The audio comes from a-now viral interview with Australian senator Lucy Gichuhi during an interview in 2018.

On TikTok it is common to use audio, from popular culture such as TV shows or viral videos, and mime over it to make a point or joke.

Muller then popped on a pair of sunglasses and strutted out of frame.

The video, which has been viewed 2.8million times, was flooded with comments from her fans.

Many were quick to send positive messages, telling her how amazing she was and saying she "slayed" - which means she looked amazing and did really well.

The Eurovision live broadcast saw an average of 9.9 million UK viewers and a peak of 11 million tuned in to watch London-born singer Muller finish 25th with I Wrote A Song, according to overnight ratings.

Germany was the only nation to finish below the UK, on 18 points.

Posting on Twitter just hours after the show Muller said: “I just want to say thank u x i know i joke a lot but we really put our all into the last few months, not the result we hoped for but so proud of everyone & what we achieved on this journey.

“Congrats to all the countries, I’ll never forget this journey and I love you all.”

There is some positive news for her however, as her entry 'I Wrote A Song' is to lift 38 spots to break the Top 10 of the UK Charts.

Her single is projected to reach a new peak of number seven this Friday, according to the Official Charts on Tuesday.

