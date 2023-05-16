Martha Stewart will become the oldest ever cover star for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine at 81-years-old.

The businesswoman and media personality, announced the news on social media on Monday and said that she hopes the cover inspires people “to try new things, no matter what stage of life you're in.”

Stewart will surpass Maye Musk who featured on the cover in 2022, aged 74, to become the oldest model to pose for the magazine's annual swimsuit issue.

Announcing the cover, Sports Illustrated posted a video clip on its Instagram page from an interview with the magazine's editor-and-chief MJ Day and Stewart.

The video showed a series of images of the star from a photo shoot in the Dominican Republic, including one of her emerging from water in a blue swimsuit wearing sunglasses.

Stewart founded Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia in the 1990s and became synonymous with cooking, entertaining and homemaking.

She released cookbooks, cookware, magazines, towels and other items.

The businesswoman and media personality hosted numerous TV shows and in recent years has had a number of ventures with rapper Snoop Dogg.

In 2004, Stewart was convicted of lying to the government about a stock sale. She served five months in prison.

Other cover models chosen for this year's swimsuit edition are recording artist Kim Petras, actor Megan Fox, and model Brooks Nader.

A red carpet celebrating the 2023 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue will take place Thursday in New York, and the magazine is due to hit the shelves on Friday.

Listen to Unscripted, our entertainment and arts podcast