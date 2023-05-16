Police in South Carolina have arrested two people for allegedly using a fake pregnancy belly to conceal and transport illegal drugs.

Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem were apprehended in April after the vehicle they were using was seen "zig-zagging" through lanes of traffic and nearly colliding with an 18-wheel vehicle.

Following their arrests, the pair were questioned separately, offering up conflicting accounts about Mitchem's supposed pregnancy, Anderson County Sheriff's Office said.

Cemeka Mitchem (left) and Anthony Miller remain in police custody. Credit: Anderson County Sheriff's Office

Mitchem attempted to run away, when officers questioned her further, at which point drugs began to fall out of her fake belly.

Officers caught up with Mitchem and seized more than 1,500 grams of cocaine.

Anderson County Sheriff's Office told ITV News that both suspects remain in police custody, adding that there is no further update at this time.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...