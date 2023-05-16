Ukraine: At least three injured as Kyiv struck by 'exceptional' air raid

The Ukrainian capital was struck by an "exceptional" air attack early on Tuesday morning, according to a senior Ukrainian military official.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said the overnight attack was "exceptionally high in density", CNN reports.

Three people were wounded in the Solomianskyi area of the city, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

"This time, the enemy launched a complex assault from multiple directions simultaneously, using UAVs, cruise missiles and probably ballistic missiles," Popko posted on Telegram.

"This attack was exceptional in its density, with the maximum number of attacking missiles in the shortest time possible."

The "majority of enemy targets" in Kyiv's airspace were detected and destroyed, Popko said.

Tuesday morning's attack marks the eighth attack on Kyiv this month.

Significant damage was reported in the Kyiv district of Solomianskyi, while debris was reported in the districts of Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Obolonskyi and Darnytskyi.

