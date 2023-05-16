Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs globally over three years in bid to slash costs

Mobile phone giant Vodafone has announced it will cut 11,000 jobs globally over the next three years as part of an overhaul to cut costs.

Margherita Della Valle, recently appointed Vodafone’s group chief executive, said the cut comes as part of a plan to simplify the business.

It will impact the group’s UK headquarters in Newbury, Berkshire, as well as markets worldwide.

Ms Della Valle said: “Our performance has not been good enough.

“To consistently deliver, Vodafone must change.”

“We will simplify our organisation, cutting out complexity to regain our competitiveness.”

It comes as Vodafone reported a 1.3% drop in full-year earnings to a lower-than-expected 14.7 billion euros (£12.8 billion) and forecast little or no growth in earnings over the current financial year.

The group’s former boss Nick Read, who was ousted abruptly in December due to concerns over the group’s performance, unveiled plans late last year to drive around one billion euros (£883 million) of cost savings.

The firm said at the time it could lead to job losses but did not put a figure on the number of roles being cut.