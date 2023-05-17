Deputy PM Oliver Dowden to face Angela Rayner in his first PMQs

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is to face Angela Rayner in his first PMQs, as he stands in for Rishi Sunak who is travelling to Japan for the G7 summit.

The senior Tory, who is also a Cabinet Office minister, was appointed as Mr Sunak's second in command last month after his predecessor Dominic Raab was sacked over bullying allegations.

Wednesday will be the first time he faces Labour's deputy leader at Prime Minister's Questions but the pair have had fiesty exchanges across the Despatch Box before.

Just last week Ms Rayner was grilling him at Cabinet Office questions about the Tories' poor performance at the recent local elections and the new voter ID policy - but she could not resist joking about their shared hair colour.

Mr Rayner said: “Can I first of all offer my congratulations to the right honourable gentleman, who is proving that being ginger is no barrier to being deputy prime minister – and I hope to take his example, with me, very soon one day.”

Ms Rayner went on to ask about election losses for the Conservatives and questioned whether they were because of the “failure” of the party’s councillors or the government.

Mr Dowden replied: “The right honourable lady started off so nicely. You never know, one day the Labour party might even allow a woman to lead its party."

It comes as Prime Minister Sunak prepares to join allies including Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron at the G7 in Hiroshima.

Japan’s Fumio Kishida is hosting the summit in the city hit with an atomic bomb during the Second World War to highlight the dangers of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The PM will announce a new defence and technology collaboration with Japan and host a reception of business leaders to drum up investment into the UK.

Then, he will travel on to Hiroshima to become the first British prime minister to visit the city.

During his first G7 summit as prime minister, Mr Sunak will seek to focus on economic security and support for Volodymyr Zelensky’s fight against Russia.