Aerial footage shows the scale of the flooding across Italy's Emilia-Romagna region

Flooding in northern Italy has left at least three people dead with officials warning other residents to get to higher ground, amid fears rivers could burst their banks again.

Some 5,000 people have already been evacuated from the country's Emilia-Romagna region, as heavy rains continue to fall.

Enzo Lattuca, mayor of the city of Cesena, posted a video on Wednesday where he cautioned that the Savio river and smaller tributaries could be set to overflow once more.

He urged residents to move to the upper floors of their homes, avoid riverbanks and announced the closure to traffic of some bridges and streets.

Firefighters use dinghies to cross a flooded road, near Faenza, Italy. Credit: AP

Mayor Lattuca said: "The situation could again become critical. We cannot in any way lower our guard."

Italy's Civil Protection deputy chief, Titti Postiglione, said the rescue operations for those needing emergency evacuations were particularly difficult given so many roads and routes were flooded.

She told Sky TG24 that the affected flood zone covered a broad swath of four provinces that, until the heavy rains, had been parched by a prolonged drought.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the government was monitoring the situation and "is ready to intervene with necessary help".

