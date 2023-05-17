Play Brightcove video

The incident happened after Prince Harry and Meghan had attended an awards ceremony in New York

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, have been involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase after being followed by paparazzi.

The incident happened after Prince Harry and Meghan had attended an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday evening, according to a statement from the couple's spokesperson.

The spokesperson said: “Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.

"Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

It is understood that Harry, Meghan and Ms Ragland were staying at a private residence and did not want to compromise the security of their friend’s home.

The couple are said to believe the pursuit could have been fatal, as it involved six blacked-out vehicles with unidentified people driving recklessly and endangering the convoy and everyone around them.

The trio had been at the Ms Foundation for Women’s 50th anniversary gala event which honoured “game-changing” grantee partners and visionary leaders committed to the organisation’s mission of “advancing collective power and creating safe, just and equitable futures for women, girls, and gender-expansive people”.

Meghan and Harry with the duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland.

Meghan received the Ms Foundation’s Women of Vision Award, recognising her “global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls”.

It was Harry and Meghan’s first public appearance together since the duchess’s absence at the King’s coronation earlier this month.

The couple have said they accept a heightened level of attention when they are at public events, and in this case they exited and entered the venue publicly, allowing photographers to get pictures.

Prince Harry has long spoken out about his anger about press intrusion, which he blames for the death of his mother.

Princess Diana, who was killed when her limousine crashed as it sped away from chasing paparazzi in Paris in 1997.

It is believed that the traffic violations that occurred on Tuesday night included: driving on the pavement and through red lights, reversing down a one-way street, illegally blocking a moving vehicle and driving while photographing and while on the phone; that while those involved were confronted by uniformed police multiple times, they continued the pursuit; and there is footage taken from security along with other evidence to support these allegations.