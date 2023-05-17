A 158kg bear was stuck in a tree for hours, before it fell asleep and dropped onto mattresses below.

Dozens of people living in Traverse City, Michigan watched the drama unfold on Sunday.

Wildlife experts were called out to the bear stuck in a tree on the residential street.

They fired at least four tranquilizer darts into his backside.

The 158kg bear up in the tree. Credit: AP

The bear snoozed on a thick branch before finally dropping to the ground by early afternoon on Sunday.

Neighbour Ashlea Walter hauled mattresses from her house to soften the fall, newspaper the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

Spectators sitting on lawns or in chairs held their phones up to take pictures and video.

“It’s like the best block party ever,” neighbour Annette Andersen said.

“They’re a tough animal," said Steve Griffith, a state wildlife biologist.

“Obviously they are in trees all the time, and they do have accidents in the wild... they can take a pretty good fall.”

The bear was transferred on a tarpaulin to a cylindrical bear trap after a quick health check.

It driven and release in a wooded area, "probably 50-60 miles at minimum,” Mr Griffith said.

