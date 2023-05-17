Imran Khan has claimed that he could be arrested by Pakistani authorities for the second time in two weeks after tweeting that police officers were surrounding his house.

The former Pakistan prime minister tweeted on Wednesday what he said was "probably my last tweet before my next arrest".

"Police have surrounded my house," he tweeted, alongside a live broadcast video.

However, police said they were surrounding his home in the city of Lahore because dozens of people, linked to last week's violent attacks on public property and military installations, were hiding there.

The protests were in response to Mr Khan being dragged out of court and arrested, after appearing in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, to face multiple corruption charges.

Pakistan's Supreme Court later ruled that the arrest was illegal and ordered the 70-year-old's release.

The latest development comes hours after Amir Mir, a spokesman for the Punjab provincial government, said Mr Khan has 24 hours to hand over 40 suspects allegedly hiding at his home or face a police raid.

He told a news conference that so far 3,400 suspects have been arrested and more raids were underway.

