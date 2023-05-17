Three UK energy suppliers pay £8m for customer compensation failures

Three energy suppliers have paid £8 million for customer compensation failures, the energy regulator Ofgem said this morning.

Eon, Octopus and Good Energy have been forced to issue refunds and compensation for delaying or failing to make statutory compensation payments owed to energy customers.

The firms either missed or unduly delayed the compensation payments, which are due if a supplier does not provide a final bill within six weeks when a customer switches to another provider.

The money will "directly benefit consumers", Ofgem said.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Martin Lewis clarified it is "compensation, not a fine".

More follows...