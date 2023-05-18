Ant and Dec will be taking a break from their long-running variety show Saturday Night Takeaway after 20 years.

The pair have previously paused their involvement in the BAFTA-award winning show in 2009, returning in 2013, and have today announced they will step back again after 2024 as it embarks on its 20th series.

The duo will continue their exclusive working relationship with ITV, hosting hit shows including I’m A Celebrity, Britain’s Got Talent and Limitless Win, it has been confirmed.

The pair have won multiple awards for the show, including Best Entertainment Programme at National Television Awards. Credit: PA

In a statement, Ant said: “We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath.”

Dec added: “We still have a momentous 20th series to look forward to first so we will do our best to go out (for now) with a bang in 2024!”

