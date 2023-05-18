A Sats paper which left Year Six pupils in tears has been released early by the Department for Education "due to public interest in the tests".

The assessment for children aged 10 and 11 was said to be "unnecessarily difficult", leading to calls for an investigation by the regulator Ofqual.

Kerry Forrester, a headteacher from Cheshire, said "tears flowed from our most capable readers and stress levels rose amongst all others", when the youngsters "opened their reading test".

Schools Minister Nick Gibb the government would look into the test, because he does not want the assessment to be “too hard”.

Primary school students may have found this year's test too difficult - but will you?

You can view the reading materials here, see the questions here and find the answers here.

The following are examples of some of the tricker questions:

Question example 1

"Then it hit her." What is it?

Relevant extract: Priya woke with a start, her heart beating fast. Something had disturbed her but she wasn’t sure what... Then it hit her. Rustlers! They had to be. It couldn’t possibly be Mr Jones. Why would he have two vehicles? Why would he park there with the lights out? She knew she was right.

Answers:

Priya’s realisation that they were rustlers

Priya’s understanding of the situation

Priya’s realisation only

Do not accept: (the / some) rustlers.

Question example 2

Look at Harriet's answer beginning It's actually very appropriate...

Find and copy one word that is closest in meaning to "eat".

Relevant extract: It's actually very appropriate that you call it a "hotspot". The gaps underneath the bridge are a perfect place for mother bats to raise their young. Baby bats are born hairless and have only a few months to develop before travelling south in autumn. They need somewhere warm and safe and the gaps under the bridge are just the right width to trap warmth nicely. These bat pups need to spend their energy on growth, not on keeping themselves warm.

Texas in general is a paradise for bats because of all its tasty insects. A mother bat will go out hunting every evening and consume about two-thirds of her body weight in insects every single night to meet her energy need. The feeding frenzy can last all night.

Answer: The teacher was concerned that the answer was "consume" but many children would have written "feeding". According to the mark scheme, both answers were acceptable.

Question example 3

She wriggled back inside the tent...

What does this tell you about how Priya got inside the tent? Tick one.

She ran quickly inside.

She jumped through the flap.

She had to squeeze in.

She crept in quietly.

Answer: The answer was that she had to squeeze in, but the teacher believed many children would have chosen crept in.

Question example 4

Look at the first two paragraphs.

In which American state is the Congress Avenue Bridge found?

Relevant extract: By day the Congress Avenue Bridge in the city of Austin could hardly look more normal: a grey, dreary city-centre road bridge. By night, it plays host to one of the most amazing shows nature has to offer. The underside of the bridge is home to more than a million bats, and every evening in summer they all come swarming out at once, rising up into the city sky like a tornado before spreading out in all directions like plumes of smoke. Standing on the bridge, you might even feel the wind from their wings as they pass by.

Austin is the capital city of the state of Texas in the USA, but it is also the bat capital of North America. The bats under the bridge attract thousands of visitors every year, and every August lovers celebrate Bat Fest on the bridge in their honour.

Answer: The answer is Texas but the teacher told us it was likely children would not be familiar enough with American geography to know that Austin is not a state.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) plans to raise its concerns over last weeks test with exams regulator Ofqual and the Standards and Testing Agency.

Sarah Hannafin, the union’s head of policy, said members had reported the difficulty of the reading paper “was beyond previous tests” and left children upset.

James Bowen, assistant general secretary at the NAHT, said: “We are pleased that the government will be looking at what happened with the reading test this year.

“It is essential that test papers are accessible for the large majority of pupils. We need to remember that these are 10 and 11-year-olds and the last thing we need are papers that leave them feeling demotivated and dejected.”

What are Sats and what are their purpose?

Sats, or Standard Assessment Tests, are used to measure children’s English and maths skills in Year 2 and Year 6, and consist of six 45-minute papers.

The government's Standards & Tesing Agency says the tests for younger children are a tool for teachers to help measure their performance and identify their needs as they move into Key Stage 2.

Example of a Year 2 maths SATs question.

They also allow teachers to see how how children are performing against national expected standards.

Year 2 pupils sit tests in English and mathematics while they may also sit an optional test in English grammar, punctuation, and spelling.

Year 6 pupils must take assessments in English grammar, punctuation and spelling,English reading and mathematics.

The tests help measure the progress pupils have made, and identify if they need additional support in a certain area.

They are also used to assess schools’ performance and to produce national performance data.