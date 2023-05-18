Photographer involved in Harry and Meghan car chase blames their driver

A photographer involved in the alleged “near catastrophic” chase of Harry and Meghan's vehicle has spoken out in an exclusive interview with ITV News' Good Morning Britain.

The couple said that along with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, they were involved in "near catastrophic" car chase involving "highly aggressive" paparazzi on Wednesday night.

A photographer who said he was involved in the chase shirked the blame, telling Good Morning Britain that it was Harry and Meghan's driver who made the incident "dangerous and catastrophic".

The photographer, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “Last night after leaving the theatre, there were hopes from me and a few other photographers that maybe they would go to a restaurant.

“For the most part, I was driving and it was very tense trying to keep up with the vehicles. They did a lot of blocking and there was a lot of different type of manoeuvres to stop what was happening.”

“Their driver was making it a catastrophic experience", a photographer who said he was involved in a car chase with Harry and Meghan tells ITV's Good Morning Britain

He continued: “Their driver was making it a catastrophic experience… if they were going 80mph, I would probably have been going 20mph behind them and hoping to keep sight of them.

"So if it was dangerous and catastrophic, it was more than likely based on the person that was driving versus anyone else.”

He added, “The driver wanted to drive fast, cut through lanes and do this and do that, go the wrong way, I had no control over any of that.

"It was too much. I don’t like the idea of high speed chases - going from across town to this town.”

The police said the chase resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.

After the incident, the taxi driver who was transporting Harry and Meghan said the description of the chase as "near catastrophic" was "exaggerated".

Sukhcharn Singh said the couple looked "nervous" while in his cab but he did not feel endangered.

Mr Singh said: “I was crossing on 67th Street, and then the security guard hailed me, and next thing you know Prince Harry and his wife were hopping into my cab."

Asked what he thought of the description of the incident as "near catastrophic" he said: "Oh I don’t think that’s true. I think that’s all exaggerated and stuff like that.

"So don't read too much into that."

