Adele among wealthiest Londoners on Sunday Times under-35s Rich List

Adele is among the wealthiest Londoners featured on the Sunday Times' new Rich List for people aged 35 and under.

The Enfield-born singer-songwriter, who was raised in Tottenham, ranks ninth on the list with an estimated net worth of £165 million.

While performer, 35, now spends most of her time at her home in Beverly Hills, she is still very proud of her roots, insisting people pronounce her name with a north London twang.

Another London-born singer, 27-year-old Dua Lipa, has also made it on the list with an estimated net worth of £75 million.

Here's who else from London has made it onto the 35 and under Rich List:

1. Duke of Westminster - £9.878billion 2. Lady Charlotte Wellesley - £2.167billion 3. India Rose James - £758million 4. Oliver and Alexander Kent-Braham - £455million 5. Adele - £165million 6. Anthony Joshua - £150million 7. Vishal Karia - £98million 8. Daniel Radcliffe - £92million 9. Dua Lipa - £75million 10. Raheem Sterling - £61million 11. Josh Stevens - £60million

12. Harry Kane - £51million

13. Cara Delevingne - £50million

