Boris Johnson's wife, Carrie Johnson, has revealed she is pregnant with the couple's third child.

The former prime minister's wife shared the news on her Instagram on Friday and wrote: "New team member arriving in just a few weeks.

"I've felt pretty exhausted for much of the last eight months but we can't wait to meet this little one.

"Wilf is [very] excited about being a big brother again, and has been chattering about it non-stop.

"Don't think Romy has a clue what's coming... She soon will!"

It will be the third child the couple - who married in 2021 - will have had together.

The former PM and his wife welcomed their first child, Wilfred, together on April 29 2020, and their daughter, Romy, on December 16 2021.

