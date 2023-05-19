Boris Johnson's wife Carrie announces she is pregnant with their third child
Boris Johnson's wife, Carrie Johnson, has revealed she is pregnant with the couple's third child.
The former prime minister's wife shared the news on her Instagram on Friday and wrote: "New team member arriving in just a few weeks.
"I've felt pretty exhausted for much of the last eight months but we can't wait to meet this little one.
"Wilf is [very] excited about being a big brother again, and has been chattering about it non-stop.
"Don't think Romy has a clue what's coming... She soon will!"
It will be the third child the couple - who married in 2021 - will have had together.
The former PM and his wife welcomed their first child, Wilfred, together on April 29 2020, and their daughter, Romy, on December 16 2021.
