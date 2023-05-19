Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty saw their personal wealth fall by more than £200 million over the last year as the value of her stake in her father’s company plummeted.

The couple’s wealth is estimated at around £529 million in the latest Sunday Times Rich List, a fall from £730 million a year earlier. Sir Richard Branson also saw his fortune shrink by more than 40% in a year after revealing his Virgin empire suffered big losses during the pandemic.

The billionaire Hinduja family had better fortunes, topping the list for the second year in a row as their wealth jumped by more than £6 billion.

Gopi Hinduja and his family, which is behind the Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group, were named as Britain’s richest just days after Mr Hinduja’s brother Sri died.

And Ed Sheeran, Adele and Harry Styles made the cut for the under 35 Rich List.

All three musicians were listed as having wealth higher than £150 million after seeing success in both the UK and the US.

Gopichand Hinduja and his family have been named the richest in the UK. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

These are the 20 richest people and families in the UK, according to the Rich List:

1. Gopi Hinduja and family – £35 billion

2. Sir Jim Ratcliffe – £29.7 billion

3. Sir Leonard Blavatnik – £28.6 billion

4. David and Simon Reuben and family – £24.4 billion

5. Sir James Dyson and family – £23 billion

Sir James Dyson at Wimbledon last year Credit: Steven Paston/PA

6. Lakshmi Mittal and family – £16 billion

7. Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family – £14.5 billion

8. Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho – £13.1 billion

9. Kirsten and Jorn Rausing – £12 billion

10. Michael Platt – £11.5 billion

11. The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family – £9.9 billion

12. Marit, Lisbet, Sigrid and Hans Rausing – £9.3 billion

13. Andy Currie – £9.2 billion

14. John Reece – £9.1 billion

15. Alex Gerko – £9.1 billion

16. Denise, John and Peter Coates and family – £8.8 billion

Stoke City Chairman Peter Coates and wife Deirdre Coates

17. Anders Holch Povlsen £8.5 billion

18. Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family – £8.4 billion

19. John Fredriksen and family – £8.3 billion

20. Mikhail Fridman – £8.2 billion

For the first time in 14 years the number of billionaires on the list fell, by six to 171.

But those who stayed in the billionaires’ club still saw their wealth grow, by close to £31 billion.