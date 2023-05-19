By Manali Lukha

An 'African plume' is heading to the UK, according to some reports. But is this really the case?

The source of our weather over the coming few days is from the near continent and not the African plume perhaps suggested.

However, an African plume is impacting weather conditions across the Mediterranean, where across central and southern Europe, we are going to see further heavy rain in the coming days, with the risk of flash flooding in parts of Italy, Corsica and Sardinia as Storm Nino continues to bring catastrophic impacts.

In contrast, back home a ridge of high pressure will give a fine, dry and settled weekend for most.

Storm Nino moving in across Italy as we head into the weekend. Credit: ITV News

A cold front across the northwest, sadly, gives Scotland and Northern Ireland a different set up, where it will be cloudier with outbreaks of showery rain.

England and Wales start the weekend with some early cloud, mist and fog patches, but this will quickly break up, with a lot of sunshine to follow.

The rain for Scotland and Northern Ireland won't be all day and southern areas of Scotland and in particular the southeast of Scotland could see some decent brightness.

The forecast for the weekend

Saturday will be warmer than Friday, temperatures into the high teens or low twenties quite widely, although cooler on the east coast, with an onshore breeze.

Sunday will be a very similar day, with lots of sunshine for England and Wales but with more cloud over Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Temperatures are forecast to stay in the teens on Saturday. Credit: ITV News

Sunday's weather forecast suggests some areas could see highs in the twenties. Credit: ITV News

On Sunday, the front does weaken and any rain by then will become quite patchy, so the brighter spells become more widespread for all.

Good news, the high pressure stays with us into next week which means some decent weather to come.

With another long weekend approaching, I'm sure many will be hoping the fine settled weather stays with us.

At this stage, conditions don't look too bad.....

